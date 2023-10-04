Short Interest in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Drops By 6.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,670,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 23,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.23. 1,859,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,332,854. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,752.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,752.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 9,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $989,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,344,840 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 742.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

