Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Declines By 6.4%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 13,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 863,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,431. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

