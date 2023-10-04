Short Interest in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Increases By 10.2%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,010,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 11,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.07. 4,007,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,953,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

