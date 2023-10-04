Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Increases By 8.4%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 652,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 1.5 %

DSX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 231,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,668. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $356.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

