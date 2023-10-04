Short Interest in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Declines By 6.8%

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,400 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 525,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of DOUG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 65,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $275.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.13 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard M. Lorber bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,248,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,794,641.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,954 shares of company stock valued at $176,103 over the last 90 days. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 226,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth $494,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 801.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 123,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 62,265 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth $115,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

See Also

