Short Interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Declines By 5.8%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 47,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

