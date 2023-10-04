Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Rises By 8.6%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Green Dot Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 22.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

