Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expands By 10.2%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 798,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 171,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.