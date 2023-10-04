Short Interest in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Decreases By 7.6%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59. IES has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.26.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter.

In other IES news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 59.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IES by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IES by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of IES by 4.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IES by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

