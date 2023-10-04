Short Interest in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Grows By 6.0%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Immunocore Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Immunocore stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,582. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMCR

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1.6% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,649,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,333,000 after buying an additional 90,621 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Immunocore by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,343 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,089,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,383,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.