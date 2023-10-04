Short Interest in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Decreases By 5.6%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Inventiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva Trading Up 2.7 %

Inventiva stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 1,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IVA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

