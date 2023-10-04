Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Rises By 8.8%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,976,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.31. 8,615,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,237,605. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $100.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.37.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

