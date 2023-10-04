Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 225,581 shares.The stock last traded at $21.71 and had previously closed at $21.84.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $293,000.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.