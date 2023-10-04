SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 3.5%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.88 and last traded at $112.69. 7,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 267,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SiTime in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,002,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $110,469.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,310.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,002,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,240. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after purchasing an additional 761,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,628,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SiTime by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,007,000 after buying an additional 124,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in SiTime by 62.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 896,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,724,000 after buying an additional 344,566 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

