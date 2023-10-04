SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 219,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 394,959 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $185.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $435,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $31,989,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 232,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 477.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

