Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Sony Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

