Sourceless 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,796.11 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $508.81 million and approximately $1,796.11 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,463.52 or 1.00004106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01921437 USD and is down -11.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,594.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars.

