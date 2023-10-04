Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 2,869,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 21,859,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,335,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 401.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 312,714 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 199,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

