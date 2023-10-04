SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lessened by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.9% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

