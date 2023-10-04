SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. 1,027,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.