SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,592,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

