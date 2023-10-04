SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Decreased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $441.22. The stock had a trading volume of 467,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.42. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $399.69 and a 1 year high of $500.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

