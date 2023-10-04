Spectris plc (LON:SXS) to Issue GBX 25.30 Dividend

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.31) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Spectris Stock Performance

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,269 ($39.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,538.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,354.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,552.64. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,654 ($32.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($46.95).

Insider Transactions at Spectris

In related news, insider Andrew Heath acquired 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,454 ($41.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,233.42 ($119,948.53). Insiders have purchased 2,882 shares of company stock worth $9,953,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SXS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,265 ($51.55) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($139.01) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,821.25 ($70.36).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Articles

