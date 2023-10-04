Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.04.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.89. 216,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,399. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,921,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.