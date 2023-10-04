Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.04.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SPOT
Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.9 %
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,921,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.