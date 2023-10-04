Star Energy Group’s (STAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the stock.
Star Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of STAR traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 11 ($0.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,092. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market cap of £14.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of -0.05. Star Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 14.98 ($0.18).
