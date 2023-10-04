Star Energy Group’s (STAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

Star Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STAR traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 11 ($0.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,092. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market cap of £14.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of -0.05. Star Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 14.98 ($0.18).

About Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

