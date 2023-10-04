STASIS EURO Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $130.28 million and approximately $217,943.50 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

