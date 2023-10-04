Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 4.7%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.04. 514,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,153,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEM shares. Barclays began coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Stem Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $574.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

