Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Position Raised by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 72,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

