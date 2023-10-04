STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $43.12. Approximately 651,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,387,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

