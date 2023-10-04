Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Put Options (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,116 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 415% compared to the typical volume of 605 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,748.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,748.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 1,287,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 282.15%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.