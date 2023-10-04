StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
