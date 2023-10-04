StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

