StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.66 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $2,922,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,265.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 177,913 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,016,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

As of September 1, 2023, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc was acquired by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services.

