StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

GROW stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

