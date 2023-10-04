StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
GROW stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.