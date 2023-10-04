S&U plc (LON:SUS) Announces GBX 35 Dividend

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

S&U Price Performance

SUS stock opened at GBX 2,241.89 ($27.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,283.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,344.66. The firm has a market cap of £272.39 million, a P/E ratio of 833.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 61.50. S&U has a 1 year low of GBX 1,940 ($23.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,570 ($31.06).

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

