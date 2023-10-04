S&U plc (LON:SUS) Announces GBX 35 Dividend

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

S&U Price Performance

SUS stock opened at GBX 2,241.89 ($27.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,283.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,344.66. The firm has a market cap of £272.39 million, a P/E ratio of 833.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 61.50. S&U has a 1 year low of GBX 1,940 ($23.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,570 ($31.06).

About S&U



S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for S&U (LON:SUS)

