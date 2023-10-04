Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.5% on Wednesday after Truist Financial downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial now has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.61. 2,251,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,097,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,686,000 after acquiring an additional 538,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,563,000 after acquiring an additional 503,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204,757 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

