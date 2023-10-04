Susquehanna Increases NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target to $11.00

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $10.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 63,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,950. NOW has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.30 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NOW will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NOW by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 535.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

