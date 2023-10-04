Susquehanna Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $425.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.74. 53,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $250.38 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

