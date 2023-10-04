Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Sysco has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 195.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,566,000 after purchasing an additional 976,748 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.