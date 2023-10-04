Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 3.4%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.48. 192,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,288,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TNDM. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 28.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.