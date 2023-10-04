Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.84

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 115768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

