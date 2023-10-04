Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,378. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.75 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.07.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

