Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 329.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.81. The stock had a trading volume of 680,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.75 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

