Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.40. 446,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,767. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $105.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.