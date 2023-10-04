Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) to Issue GBX 3.50 Dividend

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ten Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON TEG opened at GBX 302 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.90. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 211 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 312.88 ($3.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of tenpin bowling centers in the United Kingdom. The company operates bowling sites with various bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft play areas, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

