Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) to Issue GBX 3.50 Dividend

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ten Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON TEG opened at GBX 302 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.90. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 211 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 312.88 ($3.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 1.25.
Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile
