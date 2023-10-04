Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on the stock.

Ten Entertainment Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LON TEG traded down GBX 11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 292 ($3.53). The company had a trading volume of 31,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.93. The stock has a market cap of £200.02 million, a PE ratio of 973.33 and a beta of 1.25. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 211 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 312.88 ($3.78).

Ten Entertainment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Ten Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of tenpin bowling centers in the United Kingdom. The company operates bowling sites with various bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft play areas, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

