Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Cut by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $782.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.58.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

