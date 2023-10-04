TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Down 4.1%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.12. 368,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,414,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $767.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $175.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after buying an additional 1,235,791 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,906,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 415,789 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,418,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

