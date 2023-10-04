The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $424,700,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. 2,823,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,225,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

