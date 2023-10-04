The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,107,391. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

