The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $17.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $909.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven R. Golliher bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,543.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

